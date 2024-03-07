NYPD holds Pakistani heritage month

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) Wednesday organized the first-ever ‘Pakistan Heritage and Resolution Month’ at its headquarters, with Ambassador Masood Khan congratulating over 600 Pakistani-American police officers serving the force for their dedicated work in keeping the city safe.

The NYPD is the largest and one of the oldest municipal police departments in the United States, with approximately 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees The ambassador, who was the chief guest at the largely attended event, said that the holding of ‘Pakistan’s Heritage & Resolution Month’ in connection with the ‘Pakistan Day’ carried a special significance and reflected the strength of decades-long Pak-US relations.

It is the first time NYPD is organizing such a ceremony, sponsored by the Pakistani-American Law Enforcement Society and Pakistan’s Consulate in New York to commemorate Pakistan’s heritage and to pay tribute to Pakistani officers’ contributions.

“The growing visibility and outstanding performance of Pakistani-Americans in all walks of life reflects the huge potential of our people. It is also indicative of the deepening bonds between Pakistan and the United States,” said Ambassador Masood Khan.

The function was attended, among others, by Mayor of the New York City Eric Adams, First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, Chief of NYPD Jeffrey Maddrey, United States District Judge of New Jersey Zahid Qureshi, Consul General of Pakistan in New York Aamer Ahmed Atozai and other senior officials.

“Today’s event is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the services of Pakistani New Yorkers in law enforcement who strive to keep The Big Apple safe as well as deepen our understanding of Pakistani culture,” Mayor Adams said. The mayor paid glowing tribute to the Pakistani officers of NYPD who, he said, were serving the community with dedication, commitment and professional zeal. He assured his continued support to the Pakistani community in their efforts to excel in all walks of life. Ambassador Masood Khan thanked Rohail Khalid, President of the Pakistani-American Law Enforcement Society (PALS) for organizing the event. He lauded PALS for its contributions towards strengthening ties between Pakistani-American youth and law enforcement agencies in the US.

“We are proud of our sons and daughters who are serving the community and fostering a spirit of inclusivity, diversity and understanding between our communities,” he said.

The ambassador told the gathering that efforts were being made to establish Sister City relationship between New York and Karachi, and the Sister State relations of New York state with Punjab and Sindh provinces of Pakistan, which, he said, would take the existing ties to a higher level. First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, speaking on behalf of Commissioner Edward A. Caban and the entire executive team, expressed best wishes and commended the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society for its valuable services.

“We want to commend the amazing work the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society does every day. Your outreach, your humanitarian efforts go beyond the badge and strengthen the bonds within our communities. You’re making our city and the world a better place. That is something to be proud of,” she observed. Ms Kinsella also paid a glowing tribute to late Adeed Fayyaz, the martyred NYPD Police officer of Pakistani descent whose portrait was displayed in the hall.

Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief of the Department, expressed appreciation for the cooperation of Pakistani diaspora in maintaining law and order and wished the community a happy and safe Ramazan. United States District Judge of New Jersey Zahid Qureshi, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the opportunities for Pakistani youth and professionals to excel in the merit-based US society. Pakistan’s Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai observed that the historic event signified the enduring bonds of collaboration and friendship between the NYPD and Pakistan. He said that the Pakistani community took immense pride in the contributions of PALS members to the progress and security of America. “Your dedication, professionalism, and commitment to upholding the values of justice and safety are truly commendable, and they serve as shining examples of the strength and resilience of our community,” Atozai said.

Appreciating humanitarian work of PALS, Ambassador Masood Khan lauded its services, especially during the devastating floods in Pakistan. He pointed out that PALS adopted four villages in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and had dispatched five containers of relief goods worth approximately US$ 01 million through Helping Hand, a charitable organization.