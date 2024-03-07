Clean Punjab drive: MWMC lifts 2,400 tons waste

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) lifted 2400 tons of waste from the city during the last three days under ongoing “Clean Punjab” campaign.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob told APP here on Thursday that the operation cleanup was in progress with full swing in the city of saints.

He said that about 800 tons of garbage was being lifted daily by the company workers through heavy machinery. The garbage piles and debris from empty plots and streets and towns were being shifted outside the city, he maintained. Meanwhile, Shahid Yaqub visited the city in the morning along with the operational team, checked the attendance of the field staff and reviewed the sanitation arrangements.

Senior Manager Operations Faheem Lodhi and Manager Operations Anwar-ul- Haq gave briefing on the cleanliness drive.

Shahid said that special focus was being paid to zero waste walled city areas including congested markets. He said control room 1139 has been fully activated for sanitation complaints of citizens. He said that shifting waste from filth depots to landfill sites was a daily task.