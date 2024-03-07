Pakistani designer shines at TikTok MENA Awards, wins second place

The second edition of the TikTok MENA Creator Hub Awards, held in Riyadh on February 28, celebrated the achievements of women entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The event, hosted by TikTok MENA and titled #HerAmbitions, recognised the growing importance of women-led businesses and provided a platform for these inspiring women to showcase their talents and success stories.

The #HerAmbitions initiative unfolded in three dynamic stages. The journey began with an in-app announcement and elevator pitch submissions from aspiring entrepreneurs. This was followed by live panels featuring expert discussions and interactive sessions. The programme culminated in the awards ceremony, where finalists had the opportunity to showcase their businesses and compete for the top honours.

The ceremony witnessed the crowning of three outstanding businesswomen. Duaa Al-Bataiha, emerged as the first-place winner. Heba Qadeer, founder and designer at Bharosa, and Lara Akl, owner of a balloon and decoration company, secured second and third place, respectively. All three winners received substantial monetary support for their businesses.

Expressing her delight, Heba Qadeer, who celebrates both Pakistani and Middle Eastern cultures in her designs, shared her experience, “I met so many talented business women who were so driven. It was incredible to see such an amazing group of talented, passionate and kind women, all there to support each other.”

While talking about her brand, Heba said, “Bharosa is a beautiful mix of cultures from Middle East and Pakistan specifically creating modest wear. I plan to expand more within the Pakistani regions and its art and adapt the mix for the third culture generation that identifies very uniquely because of the amazing multicultural society we all live in and adapt ourselves to. In a world of ever-evolving fashion industry, modest wear is at a leading forefront and should represent the women of today.”

The ceremony attracted aspiring businesswomen and regional influencers eager to witness the culmination of the #HerAmbitions program. This program, launched in 2022, was dedicated to empowering and supporting women entrepreneurs across the MENA region.

The evening unfolded amidst inspiring speeches. Kinda Ibrahim, General Manager of Operations for TikTok in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia, highlighted the platform’s commitment to championing Arab women and fostering female entrepreneurship.

Joumana Al Rashid, CEO of the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), delivered a powerful message via video, encouraging the women creators, entrepreneurs, and innovators present to embrace their vision, resilience and determination – key ingredients for success.

Reem Akl, Regional Communications and Advocacy Analyst at the UN Women Regional Office for the Arab States, emphasised the crucial role of platforms like TikTok in empowering and amplifying the voices of women in business.

The judging panel for the #HerAmbitions program comprised successful women entrepreneurs and creators like lifestyle influencer and businesswoman Karen Wazen, culinary expert Chahrazad Al Hajjar, and Doaa Gawish, CEO and founder of The Hair Addict. Their expertise and guidance were instrumental in supporting the program participants throughout their entrepreneurial journeys.

The program was in collaboration with the United Nations Women which played a pivotal role in its success. This partnership allowed TikTok MENA to identify and nurture the entrepreneurial talents of diverse women across the region.

The ceremony wasn’t just about awards. It was a celebration of female achievement and a vibrant showcase of creativity. The event featured a captivating performance by SEERA, an all-female Arab Rock fusion band and an immersive creative experience curated by Riyadh-based digital illustrator Anjali Rengan, further enriching the experience for the attendees.

As the TikTok MENA Creator Hub Awards conclude its second edition, it leaves behind a lasting legacy of empowerment and inspiration. The program not only recognised the exceptional talent and potential of women entrepreneurs but also underscored the importance of fostering inclusive communities, providing mentorship and utilising the power of digital platforms to amplify the voices of women in the MENA region’s ever-evolving business landscape.