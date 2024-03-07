Feb 8 polls record lowest fairness score since 2013: PILDAT

The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) has issued a report detailing its assessment of the recently-concluded general election, expressing deep concerns over a decline in fairness scores compared to previous election cycles.

The comprehensive report, based on independent analysis and questionnaires scored by a diverse cross-section of civil society, highlights several issues that have adversely impacted the quality and credibility of the electoral process.

The assessment report identified significant concerns during the pre-poll phase, including delays in scheduling the election, political repression, lack of impartiality from caretaker governments and state institutions, and deteriorating law and order in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The impartiality of key institutions such as the judiciary, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), caretaker governments at both federal and provincial levels, media, security forces, and intelligence agencies were also examined. The overall assessment score for the pre-poll phase in the February 8 polls stood at 50%, matching that of 2018 but falling short of the 2013 score of 62%.

On polling day, the suspension of mobile phone and internet services compromised the Election Management System (EMS) and hindered public participation in the electoral process. The delay in announcing provisional results beyond the deadline set by the Elections Act, 2017, raised serious questions about the election’s credibility.

Widespread allegations of discrepancy between Forms-45 and Form-47 further added to concerns, along with the delay in publishing Forms 45, 46, 48, and 49 on the ECP website, violating the Elections Act, 2017.

The assessment scores for the 2024 general election indicate a decline in various phases. The pre-poll phase received an overall score of 50%, the polling day process scored 58% (lower than 2018 but higher than 2013), and the post-poll phase scored an alarming 40%, an all-time low that mirrors the post-poll rigging observed in the 2002 election.

The overall quality of this year’s polls received a score of 49%, below 50% and lower than the scores of the past two elections (52% for GE-2018 and 57% for GE-2013), raising substantial concerns about the electoral process’s quality.

PILDAT recommends that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducts a thorough and impartial investigation into delays in the transmission, consolidation, and announcement of provisional results, the lack of contingency planning for EMS inoperability, and the failure to publish signed copies of forms within the stipulated timeframe.

The institute also calls for election tribunals to resolve disputes on a case-by-case basis within the legal deadline of 180 days, expressing concern over the insufficient number of election tribunals in Punjab. The think tank demands an increase in the number of election tribunals to ensure timely resolution of all election petitions.

Furthermore, PILDAT proposes the establishment of a commission of inquiry, similar to the one formed after the 2013 elections, to comprehensively investigate the concerns raised during the Feb 8 polls.