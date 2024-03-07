District admin launches e-domicile service in Bajaur

District administration Bajaur on Wednesday launched E-Domicile Certificate provision facility to address problems of students.

The first E-Domicile was issued by District Administration Bajaur in a ceremony that was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Anwar-ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner General, Ali Raza and concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that E-Domicile has been started at Tehsil level to facilitate students specially those who lives in remote areas and facing difficulties to get domicile adding that it would also save precious time of applicants.

He said that domicile has been issued with the cooperation of Tribal Affairs Department and Information Technology Board. He said that assistant commissioners have also been directed to complete required procedures and ensure provision of E-Domicile for facilitation of applicants.