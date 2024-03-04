Global Hotspots

Global wars known as world wars, such as World War I and World War II, involved several nations, resulting in widespread repercussions and altering the geopolitical map. At present, there is no worldwide conflict, but rather regional disputes and battles continue to erupt in various corners of the globe, impacting both regional and global security. Historically, wars were considered extensive military engagements, with clear objectives, and defined battlefronts, often driven by territorial, ideological, or economic motives.

The prevailing security environment of today is shaped by a multitude of conflicts, such as ideological clashes, proxy wars, terrorism, hybrid warfare, economic battles, and arms races, all adding layers of complexity to global relations. The objectives of these conflicts may not be centred around total conquest, but rather on exerting influence, creating instability, controlling vital resources, projecting power and authority, establishing dominance, assisting in political regime changes, or asserting supremacy in terms of ideology. However, the significance of regional conflicts on global stability remains a critical worry.

The breakdown of the ‘Middle East Peace Process’ initiatives is obvious with escalating tensions in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine causing a worldwide crisis to unfold. Since 2012, a wave of unrest has spread throughout Libya, Syria, and Yemen, causing chaos that has now extended into the Sahel region. Recent events like the 2020 Azerbaijani-Armenian war over Nagorno-Karabakh, the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the power grab by the Myanmar Army in 2021, and Russia’s assault on Ukraine in 2022 have further exacerbated the situation. The focus of diplomatic efforts in these troubled areas has mainly been on handling the consequences and negotiating for aid distribution, exchanging prisoners, and reaching temporary agreements, but unfortunately, they do not address the root causes of the real conflict.

Showing solidarity towards both Israel and Ukraine in present affairs, the US reveals its powerful presence in international relations. The evolving global political scene has led to this transformation, marked by a weakening of the usual limitations on military actions. Several factors, including evolving fresh alliances with Russia and the rising competition between China and the US, are contributing to the already increasing diplomatic and economic rivalries Debates over diplomacy are currently reaching a boiling point among influential international actors, hindering progress toward peace as the US continues to assert its dominance despite questions surrounding its waning influence on other countries. Nevertheless, the internal political unrest and instability may weaken the US presence as a notable global entity, particularly with the approaching 2024 election and the potential comeback of former President Donald Trump, both of which could instigate conflict and confusion. Considering these factors along with the broader geopolitical challenges, the prospects for peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remain uncertain.

The potential for a larger conflict is on the rise as major players interfere in tense regions like Ukraine, the Red Sea, Taiwan, and the South China Sea despite efforts to de-escalate. Global authorities must acknowledge the delicate state of affairs and pledge to settle conflicts through peaceful means rather than violence, as seen in the recent reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the ongoing efforts to mend relations between Turkey and Greece regarding the Aegean Sea. The top priority should be preventing conflicts from escalating further, even if it means accepting less-than-ideal agreements with warring factions; the key is to guarantee the durability of these agreements through cooperation with all involved parties. Frozen conflicts must not be overlooked, as the heartbreaking events in Gaza serve as a stark reminder of the repercussions of doing nothing. World leaders must place in order conflict prevention and resolution by tackling the root causes of tension and fostering peaceful communication, to work towards a safer and more stable world.

Wars can lead to significant human losses, underscoring the importance of increased assertiveness and its wide-ranging consequences. The principle of non-aggression, a key component of global order, is being tested by the atrocities in Gaza and territorial ambitions in Ukraine. There are concerns that Azerbaijan could challenge Armenian borders to gain concessions and African leaders may resort to force to secure a new land route through Eritrea to the Red Sea. With the looming anticipation, the chances of resorting to direct invasions of nearby countries are significantly higher, emphasising the critical importance for the international community to remain alert and implement proactive tactics in dealing with these rising tensions to avoid further destabilisation.

From the Kashmir conflict with India to involvement in the Soviet-Afghan War and the Global War on Terror, Pakistan has consistently employed military instruments to exert influence on the global arena. To ensure regional peace, Pakistan should prioritise diplomatic solutions and dialogue to address conflicts, while active engagement in regional organisations and initiatives will enhance cooperation with neighbouring nations. Upholding stability and preventing external disputes necessitates the maintenance of economic growth, guarding of sovereignty, enforcement of clear policies, and compliance with international rules and regimes.

“War is nothing but a continuation of politics with the admixture of other means.” Clausewitz

The writer is a retired Pakistan Army Officer and can be reached at nawazish30@hotmail.com