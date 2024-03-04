PML-N issues show cause notice to MNA

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has taken disciplinary action against newly elected National Assembly member Nelson Azim, issuing a show cause notice for failing to participate in the Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections.

Azim, elected on a large minority seat, has been given seven days to justify his absence from the crucial voting process. The notice highlights concerns over his non-participation in the democratic proceedings.

In the recent Speaker election, PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reclaimed the position with a resounding 199 votes, defeating his rival Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar. Meanwhile, Ghulam Mustafa Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured victory as Deputy Speaker, garnering 197 votes from National Assembly members. The absence of Azim from these pivotal elections has raised eyebrows within the party ranks, prompting swift action from PML-N leadership.