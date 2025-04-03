Naqvi, Punjab CM Maryam discuss anti-terror cooperation

President Pakistan Muslim League-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss overall law & order situation in Punjab, besides matters of mutual interest.

Situation in Kachha area and matters related to provincial border posts also came under discussion in the meeting. They reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in dealing with Khawarij terrorists to improve law & order situation in the province.

Separately, the chief minister while appreciating a unique record of conducting more than 3,000 children’s heart surgeries in just six months said: “Sufferings of small children are unbearable. The Government will pay all expenses of their heart surgeries

She added, “Children have the first right on government’s resources, everyone is like my own children.” She highlighted, “Under the Program, 3162 children have underwent successful heart surgeries and interventions.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Children from other provinces are also benefitting from the first and comprehensive Chief Minister’s free Children’s Heart Surgery Program.” She noted, “Teams of foreign children’s heart surgeons are visiting Punjab every month.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “The Punjab government is paying all expenses of children’s heart surgery and treatment under the program.” She noted, “Before launch of the Program, hundreds of children used to lose their lives annually due to long waiting lists and insufficient resources, parents were forced to helplessly watch their children suffer.”

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to ensure charging of fixed fares from the passengers in view of their returning after the Eid holidays.

She directed to take strict action against those charging higher fares from the passengers in Lahore and other cities.

She said, “In case of overcharging, fares collected from the passengers should be refunded, and a fine should be imposed on the bus staff.”

She added, “Fitness of vehicles should be checked, and no unfit vehicle should be allowed to ply on the roads which puts passengers’ lives at risk.”

The CM said, “No vehicle should be overloaded on any route, and complete adherence to traffic laws should be enforced.”

Earlier, President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, along with other family members, offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Jati Umra.

Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the graves of their elders.

They offered Fateha at the graves of Mian Muhammad Sharif, wife of Mian Muhammad Sharif, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Abbas Sharif and prayed for forgiveness and elevation of ranks of the departed souls.

Flowers were also placed on the graves of Mian Muhammad Sharif, his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and Abbas Sharif. Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also attended Mehfil-e- Milad Sharif gathering.