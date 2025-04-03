Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Pakistan on Tuesday dispatched emergency relief supplies and medical aid to crisis-hit Myanmar, according to Radio… A 35-ton shipment of critical aid, including medical supplies and emergency relief materials, was dispatched from Pakistan to Myanmar on Tuesday, according to Radio Pakistan. The relief consignment, sent via a special cargo flight from Islamabad International Airport, contains essential supplies for displaced populations affected by the earthquake. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry saw off the cargo flight at Islamabad International Airport. The aid package including tents, blankets, tarpaulins, water modules, readymade food and medicines will be delivered to Myanmar authorities at Yangon airport. Myanmar’s earthquake death toll has reached 2,719, with around 4,521 people injured and more than 400 people missing, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday, citing Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who said the death toll could top 3,000.