Fans to honour Nadeem on March 8

Legendary actor Nadeem would be honored by his fans in a ceremony to be held in Mehran Arts Council on 8 March Head of Malak Art Promoters Mala Yousuf Jamal informed on Saturday that this function was being jointly organized by Malak Art Promoters and all Super Star Nadeem Federation Karachi.

He said that it was a matter of pride for the people of Hyderabad, particularly for his million fans that veteran actor has consented to grace the occasion and beautify first ever visit to Hyderabad.

He expressed gratitude to Rashid Chadhry, Chairman All Pakistan Super Star Nadeem Federation who have extended his full support to organize this unique programme.