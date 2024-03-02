PTI leader Alia Shahzad arrested on arrival at Lahore Airport

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Shahzad was arrested on arrival at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport from Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Police said that Alia Shahzad, who had been nominated in FIR 96/23 registered at Sarwar Road police station of Lahore, was wanted in a May 9-related case. She was later shifted to Lytton Road police station for further investigation.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court confirmed interim bail PTI founder Imran Khan in four cases relating to May 9 vandalism and others. The court confirmed the interim bail in cases of attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of PML-N office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, subject to submission of surety bonds of Rs 500,000. Police remain alert in view of PTI’s protest at GPO Chowk

On the other hand, a heavy police contingent has been deployed at Lahore’s GPO Chowk in view of the protest announced by the PTI against rigging in the general elections. The party has also planned to protest at some other spots in the city.