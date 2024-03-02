Pindi Cricket Stadium all set to host PSL matches

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi is all set to host nine matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 while the district administration and Rawalpindi district police have finalized all the arrangements including security.

Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host nine matches from March 2 to March 10 with Islamabad United featuring in five matches. Peshawar Zalmi will play four of their 10 matches in Rawalpindi, while Quetta Gladiators will play three matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the schedule of the matches issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), first match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars and the second match between Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators will be played on March 2 in Pindi Cricket Stadium. The contest between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be played in Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 4.

Fourth match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will be on March 5. Similarly, two contests between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will be played on March 6.

Pindi Cricket Stadium will see Islamabad United and Karachi Kings locking horns on March 7 while Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will play a match on March 8. The stadium will also see Islamabad United and Multan Sultans locking horns on March 10.

The Rawalpindi district police have taken extensive measures to ensure the security of the PSL cricket matches. Under the security plan finalized for PSL matches, over 5000 police personnel, including elite forces would be deployed to provide foolproof security cover to the matches.

The security plan encompasses station closures, traffic management, and strict surveillance, highlighting the authorities’ commitment to ensuring the safety of players, officials, and spectators alike.

In preparation for the PSL cricket event, the Rawalpindi administration had implemented a detailed security strategy. This includes the closure of Shamsabad metro station and partial closures of Faizabad and Rehmanabad bus stations during team movements.

Additionally, the food street adjacent to the stadium would be closed for the duration of the matches. To further bolster security, 750 officers would be tasked with managing team transfers from the Islamabad airport across the districts of Attock and Rawalpindi.

Snipers, along with police equipped with advanced security tools, would be stationed along critical routes and rooftops near the stadium. These measures are designed to ensure a secure environment for the event.

The city’s traffic police have also developed a separate traffic management plan to address the expected increase in vehicular movement during the matches. The objective is to maintain a smooth traffic flow and minimize any inconvenience to the residents of Rawalpindi and the event attendees.

The traffic police’s efforts are crucial in ensuring that the security measures do not adversely affect the daily lives of the city’s inhabitants. The deployment of over 5000 police personnel for the PSL matches in Rawalpindi underscores the authorities’ dedication to ensuring the safety and security of everyone involved in the event.

The comprehensive security plan, including arbitrary vehicle checks and the establishment of pickets, aims to provide a safe and secure atmosphere for the players, officials, and spectators.