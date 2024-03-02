Aneeq calls upon OIC to broker ceasefire talks with Israeli premier

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Friday proposed that a delegation comprising of crucial Muslim countries, under the banner of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), should talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for immediate ceasefire.

In a meeting with Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i, the minister said Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, Egypt, and Pakistan should play their pivotal role in that regard.

The two leaders exchanged views on mutual interests and the situation in Palestine.

Minister Aneeq highlighted the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Palestine, affirming Pakistan’s ongoing moral and diplomatic support for its Palestinian brethren.

He said, “Pakistan stands as the foremost supporter of the Palestinian cause and will continue to do so. The unity of the Muslim Ummah can lead to a resolution of the Palestine issue.”

The minister stressed the importance of collective action to restore the sanctity of the Islamic world. Palestinian Ambassador, Ahmed Rabi’i expressed gratitude for the love and support shown by the people of Pakistan towards Palestine. He expressed gratitude for Pakistan to appreciate Palestine’s resilience and unity against Israeli aggression.

The ambassador informed that the casualties of Israeli aggression include over 70 percent children and women, totaling over 21,000 casualties. More than 20,000 buildings in Gaza had been destroyed by Israeli occupying forces, he maintained.