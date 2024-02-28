LESCO recovers over Rs 2.56bn from 85,747 defaulters in 162 days

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered more than Rs 2.56 billion from 85,747 dead defaulters in all the five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – during 162 days of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that during the 162 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 365.80 million from 12,118 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 607.95 million from 10,944 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 340.41 million from 9,701 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 143.42 million from 5,062 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 208.72 million from 7,533 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 386.61 million from 10,410 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.