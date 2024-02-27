President lauds blind cricket team

The members of the Pakistan Blind Cricket team on Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi here wherein he lauded them for bringing laurels to Pakistan besides highlighting globally the capabilities of differently-abled persons.

In the meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that through their participation in tournaments, the team also inspired other blind cricketers.

He said that during the recent years, blind cricket got special attention and recognition in Pakistan. The active role of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Board in promoting and holding contests is welcoming, he added.

Calling for the encouragement of the blind cricket team, the president also called for acknowledgement of the cricketers’ impressive role to highlight the team’s efforts and achievements. The team management briefed the president about the team’s performance.

The team members thanked President Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi for their encouragement. First Lady Samina Alvi was also present in the meeting.