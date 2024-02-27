ATC sends MPA-elect to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti, an independent MPA-elect from PP-165, to jail on judicial remand in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal conducted the proceedings, wherein police produced Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti after bringing him from jail. The investigation officer of the Sarwar Road Police Station submitted that the MPA-elect was involved in the case as he was identified in identification process held at the jail. He pleaded with the court to grant 30-day remand of the MPA for investigations.

However, the court turned down the request and sent the MPA-elect to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The police had arrested Bhatti on the basis of an alleged mobile phone footage wherein he was provoking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to attack the Jinnah House. Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking the Jinnah House (also known as residence of the corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.