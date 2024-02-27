City School hosts Early nYears Education Consortium 2024

The City School’s Early Years Consortium 2024 convened on February 24th in Islamabad, under the directive of Dr. Farzana Firoz, Group Chairperson. The event brought together a diverse array of educators, practitioners, and experts to deliberate on the pivotal role of play-based learning in early childhood education.

Ms. Sabahat Khan Tatari, Regional Director North, underscored the importance of the learning environment in shaping the intelligence of young learners. Dr. Shelina Bhamani, the keynote speaker from AKU, provided insightful perspectives on the significance of play in the early years. Mr. Khalid Anum shared strategies aimed at nurturing children’s imagination, creativity, empathy, and critical thinking skills through theatrical practices. Dr. Anzar Khaliq elucidated the connection between critical thinking and classroom practices using design thinking principles.

