Sharjeel calls for unity, end to past hatred

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Leader and MPA -Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that a democratic process had completed today after the elections to Sindh Chief Minister slot. Talking to media persons on the premises of Sindh Assembly, he said that there was a need to move forward with all stakeholders together. Memon said that they had contacted everyone, adding that they would not let the country be put at risk by any party. He further said that all had to adopt a new thinking and bury the hatred of the past.