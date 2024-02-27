SMEDA organizing one-day workshop

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “Import Export Documentation Procedures and Pakistan Single Window (PSW)” for profitable business growth on 27 February (tomorrow).

The workshop will be held at the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI), according to sources in the authority informed on Monday.

The training program will provide information about international trade, its importance, benefits, risks and barriers, stakeholders of import/export business in Pakistan, company registration and types of companies, stages of exports from Pakistan, and International trade terms-Incoterms 2020. The workshop will also provide information about trade payment terms, import-export documentation, international certification and registration and handling of Pakistan Single Window (PSW). The session would be attended by Members GtCCI, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.