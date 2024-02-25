PFC Board wants industry status to furniture sector

LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council’s Board of Directors (PFC-BoD) has demanded the government to grant furniture sector the status of an industry in order to increase country’s overall exports. Chairing the board meeting here Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the furniture sector in Pakistan was a vital component of its economy, employing millions and showcasing the craftsmanship and skill of its people. However, it had long been overlooked and undervalued, he said, adding that granting industry status to the furniture sector was crucial for several reasons as it provide access to various incentives, subsidies, and support mechanisms tailored for industrial sectors, thus fostering growth and innovation within the furniture industry. He said, it would enhance the sector’s credibility and attract much-needed investment, both domestic and foreign, leading to modernization and expansion. “It will facilitate easier access to finance and credit facilities, enabling furniture manufacturers to upgrade technology and improve productivity,” he added. Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that industry status would bolster exports by enhancing competitiveness in the global market. With proper recognition and support, he remarked, Pakistani furniture can establish itself as a sought-after commodity worldwide, contributing significantly to the country’s export revenue and economic prosperity, he added.