New population policy draft complete

LAHORE: Punjab Population Welfare Department Secretary Salman Ejaz has announced the completion of a draft for a new population policy, soon to be presented for cabinet approval.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, he highlighted the policy’s transformative approach to family planning services and counselling, aiming to bring these vital services directly to the public. Through communication channels, the initiative seeks to raise awareness about family planning and its benefits.

The planning welfare secretary stressed that the prospective Population Policy 2024-29 envisions a society characterized by prosperity, health, and education. Recognizing fundamental rights to reproductive health, sufficient nutrition, and an elevated quality of life for all citizens, the policy targets a reduction in population growth rates, emphasizing coordination with stakeholders, including religious leaders and community engagement.

The Population Welfare Department in Punjab, renowned for its reproductive health services, is dedicated to extending its accessible model beyond provincial borders. Leveraging transportation, awareness campaigns, and education, the department aims for comprehensive coverage. The Punjab Population Policy 2024-29 aims to nurture a society that is prosperous, healthy, and educated, focusing on planning and enhancing upbringing facilities for every family.

During the meeting, Population Welfare Director General Saman Rai underscored the commitment to provide access and choices for improved reproductive health, ensuring services reach urban areas. The provincial government incorporates the well-being of small families and health services provision into its policy framework. The World Bank has initiated a significant family planning project in Punjab, focusing on reducing contraceptive drug use and population growth, offering free access to standardized services.

The World Bank program aims to empower youth platforms through voucher schemes, social marketing, engaging men and community leaders, and expanding services in family planning projects. The initiative seeks to strengthen collaborations for more effective family planning service delivery.