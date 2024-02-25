45,000 Jamaat-e-Islami workers to elect next emir through secret ballot

45,000 Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers will elect the new emir of the party through a secret ballot.

According to details that emerged on Saturday, Sirajul Haq, Liaquat Baloch, and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will lock horns against each other.

In this regard, the ballot papers had been issued to all the JI workers across the country for the elections of the next JI emir.

The JI workers will be able to elect the party’s new emir through the ballot paper until March 31.

Few days back, Haq stepped down following the defeat and worst performance of JI in the Elections 2024.

JI secured no seats in the National Assembly and got only two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.