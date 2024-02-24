Pakistan, KSA hold joint military drills

The Pakistan Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces on Saturday conducted a joint military training exercise at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Range.

The training exercise consisted of Combined Battle PT, Room Clearance, Small Scale Operations, Close Marksmanship and Firing and Repelling.

The event also witnessed the participation of the Cobra gunship helicopters, with forces of both countries actively participating in the exercise. The exercise provided a unique opportunity for the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces to enhance their strengths, exchange skills and boost their military training.

The joint military exercise is seen as a testament to the strong relations and cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.