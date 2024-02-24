Pakistan – Conflicting Imperatives

The strategic location of Pakistan, bordering India, China, Afghanistan, and Iran, makes it a crucial player in regional dynamics while contending with internal turmoil of political unrest, financial hardships, and security risks. Over the past seven and a half decades, Pakistan has been engaged in numerous conflicts and wars, including with India, Afghan Jihad, GWOT, the TTP, TTI, Al-Qaida, and ISIS. During the Cold War and the GWOT, Pakistan played a crucial role as a key ally of the USA, shaping both its foreign policy and domestic affairs greatly. However, there have been instances of strained relations between Pakistan and the USA due to disagreements over counterterrorism strategies, nuclear proliferation, and varying regional objectives. In response, Pakistan has deepened its ties with various power blocs like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia to maintain equilibrium in its foreign and security strategies. Broadly speaking, the geopolitical position of Pakistan demonstrates a fine line between competing interests, leaving it susceptible to the clashing strategies of major global forces.

Geopolitics refers to the study of the impact of geographical factors on interstate relations, while geoeconomics focuses on employing economic tools to promote and defend national interests. By analysing geography and economic resources, we can better understand how states behave and wield power in the global arena. Somewhat similar, geostrategic emphasises leveraging geographic location for diplomatic and military benefits in global interactions. It involves the planning, deployment, and utilization of national resources to achieve political objectives, often in the context of national security. In essence, geopolitics is about understanding the broader impact of geography on politics, while geostrategy is about using military potential to formulate and implement specific strategies to achieve political objectives.

Does the geographical location of Pakistan force it to be governed by its military? Probably, the answer is in the affirmative. The topic of the Army’s interference in politics is a recurring debating theme at social events in Pakistan, often debated in fragments, disregarding the larger geopolitical and geostrategic compulsions at play on global and regional levels. While Pakistan’s geographical location is a dominant factor in its political dynamics, it is not the sole determinant of the military’s role in governance. Other factors, such as historical perspective, deteriorating political institutions, and societal dynamics, also play important roles in shaping Pakistan’s political landscape. Historical factors, such as the creation of Pakistan following the partition of British India and its early political hiccups, have significantly enhanced the military’s involvement in politics. The strategic significance at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East plays a crucial role in shaping its foreign policy, security strategy, and economic development initiatives. Consequently, the Pakistani military continues to play a dominant role in governance or supervision of governance, particularly in national security and foreign policy issues.

With the security landscape shaped by its rivalry with India and the constant turmoil in Afghanistan, there is a prevailing notion that the military holds the key to ensuring national security and influencing governance for the greater good of political stability. On occasions, the armed forces have intervened to take control during times of political turmoil or when the government is believed to have failed, a move that is sometimes viewed as essential to upholding stability in both politics and the economy. The reach of this influence stretches into governance, as the military strives to shape policies that align with its interests and specific understanding of national security. In certain instances, the military has taken steps to assert its influence to uphold perceived national security imperatives and protect its business interests.

How can Pakistan move from geostrategic to geoeconomic compulsions? Transitioning from geopolitical imperatives to geo-economics requires a pivot towards economic growth and collaboration instead of just military and security issues. The improvement of connectivity with neighbouring countries through infrastructure development such as roads, railways, and pipelines will foster trade and economic cohesion. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor serves as a prime illustration of this endeavour, fostering conditions that encourage both local and international investments to drive economic development. This includes reforms to improve ease of doing business, protection of property rights, and transparency in governance.

The enhancement of workforce productivity and competitiveness through investments in education, healthcare, and skills training is imperative for sustainable economic growth. Addressing energy shortages with investments in renewable energy sources and efficient infrastructure can cut costs for businesses, leading to increased economic stimulation. Participating in local conferences and projects aimed at economic collaboration will foster mutual trust and enhance trading opportunities between neighbouring nations. Implementing these measures would require political will, a strategic vision, and effective governance to overcome challenges and realize the potential benefits of a shift toward geoeconomics.

Pakistan, while maintaining its traditional relationship with the United States and the West, should pay more attention to the emerging diplomatic trends and seek wider partnerships with the countries that are likely to be important shortly. It requires going beyond the conventional approach and looking for new diplomatic prospects. The emerging ‘world order’ calls for new approaches in foreign policy to meet future challenges.

