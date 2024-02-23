Kartarpur a symbol of peace: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the Kartapur Corridor was a symbol of peace and Pakistan always welcomed Sikh Yatrees to visit their sacred places, extending them all possible facilities.

During his visit to Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal, the president said that Pakistan, through the corridor, had conveyed a message to the world, expressing its desire for peace.

He said such additional steps of inter-religion harmony would eventually promote peace and stability in the region.

“Sikhism has always taught peace and unity, bringing people together”, President Alvi said adding Pakistan’s initiatives for the convenience of Sikh pilgrims, were commendable.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of the Project Management Unit briefed the president on the measures taken to facilitate Sikh pilgrims in Kartarpur Sahib.

President Alvi was informed about the Sikh religion and the history of Kartarpur Sahib.

Later, he visited various places in Kartarpur Sahib and appreciated the arrangements for pilgrims. The president also visited the museum and anchorage (Langar Khana).