PMSA, Oman Coast Guard boost ties

Under the terms of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Royal Oman Police Coast Guard (ROPCG), a delegation from Pakistan, headed by Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali SI(M) T.Bt & BAR, Director General (DG) of PMSA has visited the ROPCG Command HQs in Muscat, Oman for the 2nd high-level meeting.

This meeting followed an invitation from the Commander of ROPCG, as a continuation of the 1st annual high-level meeting held between the heads of both organizations in September 2022 at PMSA HQs in Karachi, Pakistan, according to a news release issued here on Thursday.

The discussions during the visit revolved around the provisions of the MoU regarding maritime cooperation and the exchange of crucial information.

Staff Brigadier (Engineer) Ali Saif Khalfan Al Muqabli, Commander ROPCG, commended PMSA’s efforts in enforcing maritime law effectively across all Maritime Zones of Pakistan.

Both organizations’ commanders affirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including Maritime Safety & Security, Prevention & Fight against Organized Maritime Crimes, and Maritime Environmental Protection, within the framework of the MoU.

The PMSA delegation also inspected ROPCG Fleet units/boats to assess operational readiness.

They also met with Major General Abdullah Bin Ali Al Harthy, Deputy IG of Police & Customs for operations, and the Maritime Security Center (MSC) in Oman to explore avenues for mutual cooperation and information sharing in maritime law enforcement.

During the visit, the DG PMSA also met with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman, Imran Ali, who commended PMSA’s efforts in ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment and fostering regional collaboration with other friendly nations.