Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambiguities

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Affairs, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, and Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and Islamic Countries, Thursday denounced attempts by certain individuals to exploit ambiguities arising from the Supreme Court verdict in the Mubarak Ahmed Sani case for political purposes.

Addressing to the media persons with the Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, he asked the detractors of verdict to use legal avenues to address issues, rather than opting for street protests or violence. This is particularly crucial, considering the impossibility of allowing the use of banned material in Pakistan.

Urging the Punjab government to submit a review petition to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he emphasized the fundamental belief in the finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the last Prophet of Allah, which was an integral part of the Muslim faith.

According to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this matter is settled. Every Muslim is entrusted with safeguarding the sanctity of the finality of the holy Prophet (PBUH).

He appealed to everyone to foster an environment that ensures the stability and peace of the country remains undisturbed.

The religious freedom of every Pakistani, including non-Muslims, is enshrined in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Similarly, the rights of non-Muslim Pakistanis are safeguarded in the constitution. It is essential to ensure the protection of their rights as well.

Praising the efforts of law enforcement agencies for ensuring peaceful elections nationwide, he called upon YouTubers and social media activitists to refrain from causing disturbances, emphasizing that Pakistani Muslims unanimously uphold the sanctity of the finality of the Holy Prophet.