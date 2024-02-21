Mushfiq Khwaja remembered

The 19th death anniversary of Urdu poet, literary columnist, critic and distinguished researcher Mushfiq Khwaja was observed on Wednesday. Mushfiq Khwaja’s original name was Khwaja Abdul Hai and he was born in Lahore. After securing M.A degree in Urdu from Karachi University, he got associated with ‘Anjuman Taraqi Urdu’. Affiliation with ‘Anjuman Taraqi Urdu’ ignited Mushfiq Khwaja’s personality and he carried out many important research achievements from this platform. In the 1980s, Mushfiq Khwaja started writing a literary column under the pen name of ‘Khama Bagosh’, which created a sensation in the entire subcontinent. All his life, Mushfiq Khwaja remained engaged in purely academic and research writing and compilation. Among his famous works and compilations are ‘Tazkira-i-Khush Marka-i-Zaiba’, ‘Ghalib and Safeer Bilgrami’, ‘Jaiza-e-Makhtootaat-e-Urdu’, ‘Khama Bagosh Ke Qalam Se’, ‘Sukhan Dar Sukhan’, ‘Sukhan Haay Na Guftani’, ‘Sukhan Haay Gustarana’, ‘Aabiyaat'(poetry collection)’ and Kulliyat-E-Yagana’. Mushfiq Khwaja also wrote about fifty features on various topics for Radio Pakistan. He was conferred with the Presidential Medal in 1988 in recognition of his academic and literary services.