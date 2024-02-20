Four killed in rain related incidents in KP: PDMA

At-least four people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in various incident related to rain and snow in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official release issued here Tuesday said that a man, woman and two children died in incidents reported from Swat, Lower Dir and Kurram. The injured included five men, eight women and a child. During the incident, two houses were completely damaged in Swat and Kurram while 16 were partially damaged including four in Bajaur, five in Khyber, one each in Lower Dir, Mardan and Mohmand, and two each in Malakand and Upper Dir.

Peshawar-Chitral road

The Peshawar-Chitral road has been closed to all kinds of vehicular traffic due to heavy snow on the Dir Upper side of the highway. According to a statement issued here from the District Administration of Chitral on Tuesday, people especially tourists are advised to avoid visiting the area due to the closure of the roads. The area has received around 26 inches of snow resulting in the closure of roads for traffic whereas the road is clear at the Chitral site, it added.

District administration officials and Chitral levies personnel have reached the site for rescue of people stranded in heavy snow. Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Muhammad Imran Khan is supervising the rescue operation. While on Dir side, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Dr. Muhammad Ali is present and inspecting road clearance activities. National Highway Authority (NHA) has brought its machinery which is busy in the removal of snow to open the road for traffic at the earliest.