WASA to lodge FIRs against defaulters: MD

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would lodge FIRs against the defaulters, said Managing Director (MD) WASA Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf.

Chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday he directed the authorities to accelerate the ongoing campaign to increase revenue recovery and disconnect illegal water connections.

Saleem Ashraf while reviewing the revenue recovery ordered action in accordance with the law against the defaulters without any discrimination. Sewage and water connections of the defaulters should be disconnected, he added.

Saleem Ashraf also ordered the officers to review the performance of all the revenue inspectors daily. The performance reports of the revenue inspectors should be prepared in the light of the specified targets, he instructed. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officials to show negligence in revenue collection, he said.

Deputy MD, Finance and Revenue, Aamir Ashfaq Qureshi, Director Finance and Revenue, Tahir Bashir Mirza, Deputy Directors Revenue and other officials concerned attended the meeting.