Sovereign dollar bonds slide

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds fell as much as 1.25 cents on Monday as rival parties struggled to form a coalition government in the aftermath of contentious – and inconclusive – nationwide elections. All bonds fell, but the April 2024 lost the most to trade at 95.88 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in The two main parties in the debt-laden South Asian country are expected to meet on Monday to try to smooth their differences and enable them to form a coalition government.