Galyat’s tourist spots and surrounding hilly areas of Thandyani on Monday received heavy snowfall on second consecutive day where more than two feet snowfall has been recorded. Main Murree road is closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic owing to the heavy snowfall and land sliding at various places in Galyat. Director-General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Shah Rukh Ali Khan has directed the concerned to deploy staff with heavy machinery and clear the snow from the roads.