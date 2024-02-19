Martyr laid to rest with full military honours

Shaheed Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam, who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 17th February, was buried with full military honour in his native town on Monday. The 29 years old martyr was the resident of Haripur district, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. A large number of senior officers of Pakistan Army, soldiers, family members of the martyr and local people participated in the funeral prayer. “These sacrifices strengthen the determination and enthusiasm to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the ISPR said.