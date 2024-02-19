Gold rates increase by Rs 1,100 per tola to Rs 214,300

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,100 and was sold at Rs 214,300 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 213,200 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 943 to Rs 183,728 from Rs 182,785 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 168,417 from Rs 167,553, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,550 and Rs 2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,042 from $.2,034, the Association reported.