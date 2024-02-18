Furniture industry direly needs skilled workforce

Pakistan’s furniture industry is grappling with a severe shortage of skilled woodworkers that has triggered significant delays in the timely shipment of export consignments, posing challenges to the industry’s efficiency, repute and profitability. Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated this while talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Faryad Ahmed Raza here Sunday. He said, woodworking skills are fundamental in the furniture manufacturing process, from crafting intricate designs to ensuring the structural integrity of pieces. However, the demand for skilled woodworkers in Pakistan exceeds the available workforce. This shortage can be attributed to various factors including limited vocational training programmes, low wages and a lack of interest among the young generation in pursuing careers in woodworking, he added. The PFC chief said that one of the primary consequences of this shortage is the delay in fulfilling export orders. Export-oriented furniture manufacturers heavily rely on timely deliveries to maintain customer satisfaction and uphold their reputation in the global market. However, the scarcity of skilled woodworkers leads to production bottlenecks, prolonging lead times and jeopardizing shipment schedules, he mentioned.