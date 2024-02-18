Four killed in firing in Wazir Qala

As many as four persons were killed as a result of firing in the Wazir Qala area of Peshawar here on Sunday, Daudzai Police confirmed the incident. According to details, the firing took place in the limits of Daudzai Police Station. The firing started after hot words were exchanged over a property dispute between two groups Haider Haji and Jameel. After the firing was started as a result Nawaz Khan, Haider, Saleh and Azad were killed on the spot, Police said. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, Police said. Police have started raids to arrest the accused.