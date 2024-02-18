Citizens urged to save water during Khanpur canal de-silting

The citizens have been urged to use water carefully as the supply of water from Khanpur dam to Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas has been reduced due to the ongoing de-silting project which started on February 12 and may lead to a shortage of water in many localities.

According to Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, the Khanpur dam canal de-silting project will be completed by Feb 21.

He urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage as water supply to city areas from the Khanpur dam had decreased due to the de-silting project.

He informed that the water supply had decreased to 6 million gallons from 8 million gallons per day and that WASA was trying to meet water demand through tube wells.

The agency was also taking all possible measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfill the needs of the locals while the citizens could use the toll-free number 1334 or get registered their complaints at the nearest complaint centre, he added.

He said the project was being completed jointly by the Capital Development Authority, WASA, and the Cantonment Board. Water supply to the residents would normalize after completion of the de-silting project, he added.

He informed that during de-silting project, water supply was affected in different city areas including Pirwadhai, Dhok Mingtal, Dhok Hassu, Khayaban Sir Syed, Shamsabad, Double Road and other areas.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board spokesman also asked the residents of Cantt to avoid washing floors and cars, watering their lawns every day, and storing water to avoid facing difficulties.