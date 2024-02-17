Six of a family killed in road mishap in Muridke

At least six members of a family were killed and three others were wounded in a road accident in Muridke on late Friday night. According to police, the accident occurred at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Rayanpur area of Muridke where a rashly driven mini-truck collided head-on with a car, killing six people on the spot and injuring three others, a private news channel reported. The police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased reportedly included a woman and three children. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six members of a family in a traffic accident near Muridke. In his message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured, saying that a legal action should be taken against the driver responsible for the accident.