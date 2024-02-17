World records fall at USA Track Indoor meet

Weight thrower Daniel Haugh and hurdler Grant Holloway set world record and hurdler Tia Jones tied a world record on Friday at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M.

Haugh won the men’s weight throw with an attempt of 86 feet, 5 1/2 inches, topping the mark of 84-10 1/4 set by Lance Deal on March 4, 1995 — two months before Haugh was born. Isaiah Rogers came in second at 80-1, and Tanner Berg took third at 76-9 3/4.

In the men’s 60-meter hurdle preliminaries, Holloway produced a 7.27-second heat. He bettered his own world-record mark of 7.29, established on Feb. 24, 2021, in Madrid.

Holloway did not run in the event’s final, which Trey Cunningham won in 7.39 seconds. Cameron Murray took second at 7.45, and Daniel Roberts came in third at 7.48.

Jones ran a 7.67 in the women’s 60-meter hurdle preliminaries, matching the mark established just five days earlier by the Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton at the Millrose Games in New York.

Jones went on to win the event’s final in 7.68 seconds, edging Jasmine Jones (7.78) and Masai Russell (7.80).

In the day’s other finals:

– Vashti Cunningham prevailed in the women’s high jump at 6 feet, 3 1/2 inches. JaiCieonna Gero-Holt placed second at 6-2 1/4, and Cierra Allphin wound up third at 6-0 3/4.

– Shelby McEwen won the men’s high jump at 7 feet, 5 3/4 inches. Vernon Turner was runner-up at 7-4 1/2, and Kyle Rollins came in third, also at 7-4 1/2.

– Nick Christie prevailed in the men’s 3,000-meter racewalk at 11 minutes, 56.06 seconds. Emmanuel Corvera was second at 12:47.14, with Clayton Stoil third at 13:14.58.

– Miranda Melville captured the women’s 3,000-meter racewalk with a time of 13 minutes, 55.24 seconds. Janelle Branch took second at 13:59.81, while Robyn Stevens came in third at 14:07.30.

– Chris Carter won the men’s triple jump at 54 feet, 1 1/4 inches, topping Chris Benard (53-10 1/2) and James Carter (53-0 1/4).

–Chris Nilsen soared above the men’s pole vault field at 19 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Sam Kendricks was second at 19-6 1/4, and Austin Miller captured third at 19-4 1/4.

– Elle St. Pierre topped the field in the women’s 3,000 meters at 8 minutes, 54.40 seconds. Josette Andrews (9:03.10) and Katie Wasserman (9:06.99) rounded out the top three.

– Chase Jackson was victorious in the women’s shot put at 65 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Maggie Ewen was next at 62-9 1/2, and Adelaide Aquilla placed third at 61-5 3/4.

– Tara Davis-Woodhall cruised to a win in the women’s long jump at 23 feet, 6 3/4 inches. Jasmine Moore came in second at 22-9, and Monae’ Nichols took third at 22-1.

– Yared Nuguse (7 minutes, 55.76 seconds) earned a tight victory in the men’s 3,000 meters over Olin Hacker (7:56.22) and Morgan Beadlescomb (7:56.70).