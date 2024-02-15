PCB terminates Haris Rauf’s central contract

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated the central contract of ace fast bowler Haris Rauf and refused him ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ for foreign leagues till July 2024.

The fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

The PCB asserted that refusal to be part of Pakistan’s Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract.

A PCB press release read: “After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024.”

The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris Rauf on January 30, 2024 in line with the principles of justice and fair play but his response was found unsatisfactory.

The PCB maintains that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson.