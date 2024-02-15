Tiger Woods set to make season debut at Genesis Invitational

Seventy golfers will play the Genesis Invitational beginning Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., but tournament host Tiger Woods is the one rightfully at the center of everyone’s attention.

Woods is making his PGA Tour season debut, playing his first official tournament since withdrawing from the Masters 10 months ago. He underwent ankle surgery in mid-April and has been ramping up for his latest comeback, while making time for things like caddying for his son at junior events.

With Woods, there’s been more change than ever. A new apparel partnership: He parted ways with Nike and announced his “Sun Day Red” brand with TaylorMade. A new caddie: Veteran Lance Bennett is carrying his bag this week after Joe LaCava took a full-time gig with Patrick Cantlay. Some new responsibilities: Woods became a player director on the PGA Tour policy board last summer amid crucial negotiations with Saudi Arabia. If one thing hasn’t changed amid all that, it’s Woods’ drive to succeed.

“I haven’t ever won this event,” Woods said. “I played in this event since `92 and the years I’ve played I still have never won this event. Hopefully, I can figure something out and get myself in there in contention and maybe get a `W’ at the end of the week.” Woods has made 15 starts at the Genesis, the most he’s made at any tournament without a victory. He tied for 45th last year. Walking 72 holes has been his issue over the past few years, but the 15-time major champion said he can still hit the ball flush.