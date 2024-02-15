PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,133 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1,133.78 points, a negative change of 1.82 percent, closing at 61,020.06 points against 62,153.84 points the previous trading day.

A total of 345,126,091 shares valuing Rs.11.873 billion were traded during the day as compared to 303,886,073 shares valuing Rs.14.687 billion the last day.

Some 344 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 85 of them recorded gains and 238 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 33,326,471 shares at Rs 4.3 per share, PIAC (A) with 28,606,500 shares at Rs 10.61 per share and Media Times Limited with 22,428,500 shares at Rs 1.98 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 223.75 per share price, closing at Rs.8,500.0, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs 11.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 740.00. Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 54.67 per share closing at Rs2,267.11, followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 42.02 decline to close at Rs.518.28.