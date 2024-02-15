Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed to conduct re-polling in six polling stations of NA-43, Tank-cum-Dera Ismael Khan, on February 19, (Monday).

According to ECP spokesperson, re-polling in these six polling stations, initially planned for Feb 17, has been moved to Feb 19. The polling on Feb 8 was interrupted because of the law and order situation.

The ECP has instructed the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and other law enforcement agencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to coordinate and ensure a conducive environment for the public in this matter.

The polling will be continued uninterrupted from 8 am to 5 pm. according to ECP’s website,

In NA-43, Dawar Khan Kundi, an independent candidate, emerged victorious with 63,556 votes, while Asad Mehmood of Jamiat Ulema e Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) secured the runner-up position with 62,730 votes.