Reconciliation king in action, Zardari’s call, contact with Sher Afzal Marwat

Islamabad: (Web Desk) Former President Asif Ali Zardari, known as the king of reconciliation in Pakistani politics, has been in action, he has made important contact with PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat.

This was confirmed by Sher Afzal Marwat himself and said that former President Asif Ali Zardari was contacting me till last night. He claimed that Zardari was a cop-out, you should take your seats legally.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat has claimed that Asif Zardari’s message was that PTI is our priority. I will put Asif Zardari’s offer in front of PTI founder Imran Khan tomorrow.

Who will be the opposition leader in the National Assembly? PTI has proposed three names. The names of Barrister Gohar Ali, Sardar Latif Khosa and Sher Afzal Marwat have been considered. The final name will be decided by former Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

On the other hand, the People’s Party has decided to take the chairmanship of the standing committees while announcing not to take the ministries from the government coalition. Sources say that the People’s Party will not take the ministries but will definitely take the chairmanship of the standing committees. People’s Party is consulting on party names for Speaker National Assembly. The names for the Chairman Senate are also being considered.

Faisal Karim Kundi has responded to the statement of Sher Afzal Marwat and said that “I do not consider Sher Afzal Marwat to be a serious person”.

Faisal Karimkundi said that Sher Afzal Marwat’s claim is childish and frivolous. PTI people have come to know that their government is not being formed. Sometimes they say there are 160 seats, they themselves do not know how many seats. Live. They are just dreaming. Desires and dreams are not prohibited. If PTI wants to take an official position, it should be given to a serious person. Sher Afzal Marwat can do a comedy show, but cannot become a serious politician. Even in his dreams, Asif Ali Zardari are seen

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Insaf sources say that Aleema Khan’s special recommendation has worked, Sher Afzal Marwat is likely to be nominated as the opposition leader in the National Assembly. In today’s core committee meeting, Tehreek-e-Insaf will consult on the decisions of the former head of Tehreek-e-Insaf. The situation arising after the refusal of Jamaat-e-Islami to form a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be discussed. The party’s declaration will be issued after the consultation of the Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government formation