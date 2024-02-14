Daily Times

The conflict with PTI is not about bodies, but about minds, Fazalur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman has said that the dispute with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not about bodies but about minds and that too will be resolved soon.

On a question during a media briefing in Islamabad, Maulana Fazal said that there have been differences with PTI, the House belongs to everyone, how can you disagree with PTI on every issue?

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if anyone thinks that rigging has taken place, he should come along, if anyone thinks that rigging has not taken place, he should sit down and have fun. In Peshawar, an Afghan resident of the fourth and fifth positions was awarded, the election commission establishment. Held hostage, Parliament is losing its relevance and democracy is losing its case.

He also said that the PML-N candidate who withdrew in favor of Mahmood Achakzai was given the win.

The JUI chief said that the role of the Election Commission has been doubtful, the Election Commission is rejecting the applications without giving notice to our candidates.