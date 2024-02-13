Independent elected member from PP-49 joins PML-N

Newly elected independent member from PP-49 Sialkot, Rana Fiaz, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday and officially declared his decision to join PML-N.

Waseem Qadir, who earlier announced his decision to join PML-N, Senator Ishaq Dar, PML-N leaders Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Shazia Fatima Khawaja were present during the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome and congratulations to Rana Fiaz and Waseem Qadir for joining the party, saying that they have become part of collective efforts to enhance Pakistan’s beauty and drag the country out of the prevailing challenging situation.

He emphasized that economic stability and the well-being of the people remain the paramount priorities for his party. He expressed his resolve to serve the people of Pakistan with increased vigour and dedication.

The newly elected members expressed gratitude for the dedicated services and commitment of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to the country and its people.