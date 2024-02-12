Daily Times

Two women elected on general seats in KP

APP

Two independent female candidates have emerged victorious in the recent elections, securing general seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Suraya Bibi, contesting on PK-1 provincial assembly seat, clinched victory with an impressive margin, securing 18,914 votes. Her closest competitor, a candidate from JUI-F, trailed behind with 10,533 votes. Similarly, Shandana Gulzar Khan made waves by securing a landslide victory on the National Assembly seat NA-30, garnering a remarkable 78,971 votes. Her nearest rival, representing JUI-F, managed to secure only 20,950 votes.

