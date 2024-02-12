Two women elected on general seats in KP

Two independent female candidates have emerged victorious in the recent elections, securing general seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Suraya Bibi, contesting on PK-1 provincial assembly seat, clinched victory with an impressive margin, securing 18,914 votes. Her closest competitor, a candidate from JUI-F, trailed behind with 10,533 votes. Similarly, Shandana Gulzar Khan made waves by securing a landslide victory on the National Assembly seat NA-30, garnering a remarkable 78,971 votes. Her nearest rival, representing JUI-F, managed to secure only 20,950 votes.