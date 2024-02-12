PTI leaders’ bail extended in vandalism case

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Amir Masood Mughal and Malik Muhammad Rafique in the protest and vandalism case.

Accused Amir Masood Mughal and Malik Muhammad Rafiq appeared before the court along with their lawyers.

The case was adjourned till February 14. Three cases were registered against Muhammad Rafique, and four against Amir Masood in different police stations, including Sangjani, Karachi Company, Noon, and Golra.

PTI activist, others

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted bail to 20 accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Tayyaba Raja, in a case of attacking Jinnah House.

The court also granted bail to Iftikharul Hassan, Samia Asif, Saeed, Hassan Aziz, and Izharul Haq, besides other accused.

The bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused and announced the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.

Khalid Gujjar

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Askari Tower attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Khalid Gujjar before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal on expiry of his physical remand. The police requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused as investigations could not be completed from him.

However, the court turned down the plea for physical remand and sent Khalid Gujjar to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of judicial remand.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Khalid Gujjar and other PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.