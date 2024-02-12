Three killed, five injured in firing on passenger van

Three persons were killed and five others injured in firing on a passenger van at Bhud area here on Monday. According to police, some unidentified gunmen opened fire at the van within limits of Hattal police station while it was on way and carrying people to congratulate the newly elected candidate-Ahmed Karim Kundi on winning a provincial assembly election. The police shifted the injured and bodies to a nearby hospital and started search operation. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary and former deputy speaker of National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemning the incident of firing on the PPP rally have called for the arrest of the attackers at the earliest. In a statement, he said that the tragic incident of firing on the PPP rally in Dera Ismail Khan is deeply regrettable and vowed that the perpetrators of this cowardly act would be brought to justice soon.