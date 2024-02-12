Pakistan condemns terror attack in Somalia

Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned yesterday’s heinous terrorist attack against the UAE military trainers and under training Somalian soldiers at a military base in Mogadishu.

In a statement the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “We offer our deepest condolences to the governments and the people of the UAE and Bahrain and to the families of victims and pray for the early recovery of all the injured.” “Pakistan rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in firm solidarity with the government of Somalia in combating terrorism,” she added.

Pakistan Ambassador

Ambassador of Pakistan to to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Sunday extended his deepest condolences to the families of those Emirati officials who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Somalia. The statement was shared by Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi after the UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed via X post that three of its officials along with a Bahraini officer were martyred during an attack in Somalia. “We share the grief and sorrow of the bereaved families and express solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this difficult hour”, the press release quoted Ambassador Tirmizi as saying.

Expressing his sympathies and solidarity, he said that he and his countrymen shared the pain of the mourning families, and firmly stood with the people and government of UAE. He further said that Pakistan, being a victim of this menace, was against terrorism in its all forms and manifestations.